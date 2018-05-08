Drive your Tractor to School Day

On Friday, April 6 London FFA members sophomore Nick Berchtold, freshmen Alli Moore, and freshmen Luke Peart drove their tractors to London High School.

The members drove their tractors to school to support the National FFA Organization and our agricultural community.

FFA member Nick Berchtold drove a 1949 Ford 8n tractor. Alli Moore drove a Kubota Thirty-nine Horsepower L series tractor. Luke Peart drove a Kubota L3540 tractor.

From left Nick Berchtold, Alli Moore, and Luke Peart getting ready to drive their tractors to school on Friday, April 6. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Drivetoschoolpiccol.jpg From left Nick Berchtold, Alli Moore, and Luke Peart getting ready to drive their tractors to school on Friday, April 6. Contributed photo

By Katie Hill London FFA Reporter

Katie Hill is the London FFA Reporter.

