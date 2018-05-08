Franklin B. Walter scholar winners

On Wednesday, April 18, Ethan Pozy of London High School and Rachel Kaiser of Graham Local School, were accorded the honor of being recognized as Franklin B. Walter Scholars. They have achieved this honor by virtue of their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and community service. These individuals represent the “best and the brightest” of the Class of 2018.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award was established in 1989 by Ohio’s County Superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is chosen to receive this annual honor.

The Franklin B. Walter Award is named after Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as State Superintendent from 1977-1991. During is tenure, Dr. Walter worked with three governors and significantly improved public education in Ohio. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide. His integrity, leadership, optimism, and commitment serves as an example for all. Dr. Walter passed away on Sept. 15, 2010 at the age of 80.

Ethan Pozy of London High School, center, is the Madison County winner of the Franklin B. Walter Award for 2018. This award is given annually by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association in honor of Dr. Walter, who served as Ohio's Superintendent of Public Instruction. The winner is pictured with Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center Superintendent Dr. Dan Kaffenbarger, left, and Chris Keylor, Superintendent of the Ohio Valley Educational Service Center and President of OESCA. Rachel Kaiser of Graham Local School, center, is the Champaign County winner of the Franklin B. Walter Award for 2018.