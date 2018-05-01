Thirty seven Madison-Plains seniors conducted the fourth annual senior service project in Mt. Sterling on Friday, April 20.

Students worked with the village employees and officials to conduct various community service activities.

Projects ranged from picking up litter and trash throughout the village, preparing the community garden for the citizens of Mt. Sterling, and working at the Mt. Sterling Community Center to weed the flowerbeds, trim shrubs, rake leaves and pick up litter.

Through this activity, students learn to be more civic minded as they give back to their community. This group of senior students are dedicated to giving back to their communities and wish to serve as an example for all to follow.

The class would like to thank Courtney Bricker and Sheriff Deputy Jack Dill for helping make this project a success. The class would also like to thank the village of Mt. Sterling for its continued support of our school and our students.

Madison-Plains High School seniors Will Cooley and Ben Fisher work to remove debris from a sidewalk in Mt. Sterling. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic2col.jpg Madison-Plains High School seniors Will Cooley and Ben Fisher work to remove debris from a sidewalk in Mt. Sterling. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School Madison-Plains High School seniors Riley North and Kailyn Seymour work at the Mt. Sterling Community Center to remove dead plants from a flowerbed. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic3col.jpg Madison-Plains High School seniors Riley North and Kailyn Seymour work at the Mt. Sterling Community Center to remove dead plants from a flowerbed. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School Madison-Plains High School senior ​​Jon Peters work​s ​at the Mt. Sterling Community Center to remove dead plants from a flowerbed. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic4col.jpg Madison-Plains High School senior ​​Jon Peters work​s ​at the Mt. Sterling Community Center to remove dead plants from a flowerbed. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School Madison-Plains High School senior Christa Charles removes saplings from a tree at the Mt. Sterling Community Center. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic5col.jpg Madison-Plains High School senior Christa Charles removes saplings from a tree at the Mt. Sterling Community Center. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School Madison-Plains High School senior Kati Powell removes dead plants from the flowerbed in front of the Mt. Sterling Community Center. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic6col.jpg Madison-Plains High School senior Kati Powell removes dead plants from the flowerbed in front of the Mt. Sterling Community Center. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School Madison-Plains High School seniors Lauren Holbert and Regan Rubel remove cages and garden stakes from the community garden to ready it for spring planting. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic7col.jpg Madison-Plains High School seniors Lauren Holbert and Regan Rubel remove cages and garden stakes from the community garden to ready it for spring planting. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School This group of 37 Madison-Plains High School seniors participated in the fourth annual senior service project in Mt. Sterling. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_PlainsSeniorProjectpic1col.jpg This group of 37 Madison-Plains High School seniors participated in the fourth annual senior service project in Mt. Sterling. Contributed photo | Madison-Plains High School