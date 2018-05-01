Posted on by

Reunion News


Staff report

The 2018 Mechanicsburg High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 26, at the Farm Event Center, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with social hour/guest speaker/presentations of scholarships. A buffet style dinner will be served.

Reservations are requested by Tuesday, May 22. Mail them to MHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 120, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Annual alumni dues are $5. Dinner reservations are $15 per person.

For more information, contact Kevin Williams at 937-408-4359; Susie Mayo at 937-508-8814; or Marti Streator at 937-935-4619. Look for formal invitations in the mail.

