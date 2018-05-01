Reunion News

The 2018 Mechanicsburg High School Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, May 26, at the Farm Event Center, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with social hour/guest speaker/presentations of scholarships. A buffet style dinner will be served.

Reservations are requested by Tuesday, May 22. Mail them to MHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 120, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Annual alumni dues are $5. Dinner reservations are $15 per person.

For more information, contact Kevin Williams at 937-408-4359; Susie Mayo at 937-508-8814; or Marti Streator at 937-935-4619. Look for formal invitations in the mail.