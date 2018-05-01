M-P Band Golden … Again

Quite an encore.

In the Fall of 2017, the Madison-Plains High School Marching Band earned the great distinction of a Superior rating at the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Finals.

Not to be outdone by their parading counterparts, the Golden Eagles Concert Band grabbed top honors of their own: earning perfect scores en route to their Superior Rating in their OMEA State Finals. The most recent competition took place Saturday, April 28 at Troy High School.

The 59 member band — made up of students in eighth through 12th grades — performed the following pieces: “Rough Riders March” written by Karl King, arranged by Jim Swearingen, “Three Ayres From Gloucester” by Hugh Stuart, and “Solstice Dance” by Jack Wilds. In addition to being critiqued by professional musicians/educators on those three pieces, the band was also graded on their ability to sight-play music.

According to Director Renee Perkins Hostetler, this is the third time in school history that the Madison-Plains High School Band have received a Superior Rating at the OMEA state level for both marching band and concert band in the same school year.

“The students had prom Friday night but still faithfully reported to school at 6:20 a.m. for the event,” Perkins Hostetler said of her students’ commitment to excellence. “We are very proud of our students and the level of musicality we continue to strive for.”

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Plains-Band-Award.jpg Contributed photo

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

Jeff Gates is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.