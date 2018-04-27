Former member donates to FFA

Kevin Havens, a local farmer and former Madison-Plains FFA member directed a $2,500 check from The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program towards his past residing chapter.

Kevin Havens and his family play a large roll in the chapter. His grandson is the former president and has been an active participant in our chapter for four years. Havens’ granddaughter is now the treasurer for her first possible year to be an FFA officer.

The family has donated snacks to most of our CDE events which are very appreciated by our participating members. We plan to use this money to pay for students’ CDE entry fees and other student fees so that more of our students are able to participate in FFA activities.

The Madison-Plains FFA Chapter is very grateful for donations such as this generous one made by Kevin Havens.

Kevin Havens, center, a local farmer and former Madison-Plains FFA member presents a $2,500 check from The America's Farmers Grow Communities to his grandchildren, Alyson Petee, left, a freshman, and Jacob Petee, a senior.

By MacKenzie Wilson FFA News Reporter

MacKenzie Wilson is the news reporter for Madison-Plains FFA.

