Tolles students win at state HOSA competition

Tolles Career & Technical Center’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) chapter qualified 11 students for national competition in June recently at the HOSA-Future Health Professionals state competitions. Forty two students from Tolles’ Pharmacy, Pre-Nursing, Pre-Vet, and Sports and Fitness programs are part of HOSA and competed in various competitions, including persuasive speaking, public service announcements, veterinary science, pharmacology, interviewing skills, health education, community awareness, and more.

HOSA is the only national student organization that exclusively serves secondary and postsecondary/collegiate students in pursuit of a career in the health professions. The purpose of the HOSA organization is to develop leadership and technical HOSA skill competencies through a program of motivation, awareness and recognition, which is an integral part of the Health Science Education instructional program.

Students who placed at the state competition are eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas this June.

Students eligible to compete at the International Leadership Conference in June include:

• Hanna Reker (Pre-Pharmacy, Hilliard Bradley) in Pharmacy Science

• Micaela Lindskog (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby) in Extemporaneous Writing

• Felicity Homman (Pre-Veterinary Technician, Dublin Jerome) in Extemporaneous Health Poster

• Grace McGlaughlin (Pre-Veterinary Technician, Dublin Scioto), Kaitlyn Pollock (Pre-Veterinary Technician, London), Megan Rickens (Pre-Veterinary Technician, London), Shelby Robinson (Pre-Veterinary Technician, West Jefferson), Reagyn Semler (Pre-Veterinary Technician, London), Tayla Shaffner (Pre-Veterinary Technician, West Jefferson) in Public Health

Pre-Veterinary Technician student Devon Braunm (Jonathan Alder) was recognized with the Barbara James Service Award. Jenna Bechtel, a Pre-Veterinary Technician student from Hilliard Darby was selected as Ohio HOSA President for the upcoming school year. Career Tech Director Jackie Kuffel was also recognized as an active supporter of HOSA.

Other students who competed in the state competition include:

• Whitney Stires (Pharmacy, Madison-Plains) in Pathophysiology

• Alyssa Owens (Pre-Pharmacy, Dublin Scioto), Emilie Jerrolds (Pre-Pharmacy, London), Paige Starner (Pre-Pharmacy, Hilliard Bradley), Autumn Garrison (Pre- Pharmacy, West Jefferson) in Public Service Announcement

• Jill Roaden (Pre-Pharmacy, Jonathan Alder), Nasteho Abdulahi (Pre-Pharmacy, Hilliard Bradley) in Pharmacy Science

• Joey Dembinksi (Exercise Science, Hilliard Davidson) in Nutrition

• Reagan Beard (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Bradley) in Medical Terminology

• Amber Brooks (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby) in Nursing Assisting

• Olga Cano (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby), Britney Carbajal (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby) in Health Education I

• Jessica Foster (Pre-Nursing, West Jefferson), Veronica Lukie (Pre-Nursing, West Jefferson) in Health Education II

• MacKenleigh Greene (Pre-Nursing, Fairbanks), Autumn Foster (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Davidson), McKenzie Bobo (Pre-Nursing, West Jefferson), Holly Reed (Pre-Nursing, Madison Plains) in Community Awareness I

• Ana Martinez (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby), Aidan Placek (Pre-Nursing, Jonathan Alder), Emilie Hernandez (Pre-Nursing, Hilliard Darby), Kaylee Adams (Pre-Nursing, West Jefferson) in Community Awareness II

About Tolles — Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces. For additional information about Tolles call 614-873-4666, email cbentleybradshaw@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

Tolles Career & Technical Center students that qualified for HOSA in June are front row from left: Reagyn Semler, Kaitlyn Pollock, Grace McGlaughlin, Jenna Bechtel, Hanna Reker and Micaela Lindskog; second row: Megan Rickens, Shelby Robinson, Devon Braunm, Talya Shaffner and Felicity Homman.