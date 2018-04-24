Junior Achievement is seeking volunteers

Junior Achievement of Mad River Region is seeking volunteers to teach Junior Achievement programs to students at Norwood Elementary School and London Elementary School.

Fifth grade students at Norwood Elementary and London Elementary Schools will be using the Junior Achievement Our Nation program. Junior Achievement Our Nation provides practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program’s end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter.

Fourth grade students at both schools will be using the Junior Achievement Our Region program. A Our Region introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business.

Norwood Elementary School third graders will be using the program Junior Achievement Our City. Junior Achievement Our City introduces students to financial literacy and learning objectives for third grade social studies, including the characteristics of cities, the importance of economic exchange, and how people and businesses in cities manage their money. Students will apply money-management strategies to personal and business accounts.

Program materials and training are provided by Junior Achievement, and the time commitment is flexible, as easy as 45 minutes two times per week for three weeks.

Louise Lambert, Junior Achievement Area President, said, “Junior Achievement volunteers are JA’s superheroes. These dedicated men and women care about the future of our young people enough to give of their time and talents. We want to get the word out to our community about how enriching the JA experience is for students and volunteers alike, to engage with more potential volunteers to expand local students’ access to JA’s life­changing programs.”

Junior Achievement programs give young people the opportunity to learn and apply important life skills such as budgeting, conducting a successful job search, and how to be entrepreneurial.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities or how to sponsor a class, call Crystal Steiner, Junior Achievement Program Manager, at 937-323­-4725, ext. 12 or email csteiner@jrachieve.net.

About Junior Achievement Mad River Region

Junior Achievement Mad River Region provides Junior Achievement programs to students in Clark, Champaign, Madison, and Logan Counties. This year our office will deliver programs to 400 classrooms in our area.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands ­on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.5 million students per year in 114 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.8 million students served by operations in 120 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

