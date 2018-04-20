Musical Ruth

London High School senior Ruth Peart presented a free vocal recital Saturday, April 14 in the school’s Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium. Close to 200 people were on hand to hear several selections by Peart, a three-time qualifier for the Ohio Music Education Association’s All-State Choir. She will be a Vocal Performance major at The Ohio State University starting in fall 2018.

