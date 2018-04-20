Artists honored

London City Schools Board Member Donovan Cooper is flanked by London High School seniors Emily Davis, left, and Cassie Anders during student achievement presentations at the April 17 board meeting. Art projects by Davis and Anders are among 300 that will be exhibited as part of the Governor’s Art Show at the Rhodes Tower in Columbus. The show runs April 22 to May 17. Davis’ piece is a ceramic — one of a series of three organs with incredible detail and beautiful glazing. Anders created a wavy vase that required impressive skill, detail and an immense understanding of clay, weight and flow, school officials said.

London City Schools Board Member Donovan Cooper is flanked by London High School seniors Emily Davis, left, and Cassie Anders during student achievement presentations at the April 17 board meeting. Art projects by Davis and Anders are among 300 that will be exhibited as part of the Governor’s Art Show at the Rhodes Tower in Columbus. The show runs April 22 to May 17. Davis’ piece is a ceramic — one of a series of three organs with incredible detail and beautiful glazing. Anders created a wavy vase that required impressive skill, detail and an immense understanding of clay, weight and flow, school officials said.