Stars aligning at Fairhaven

Providing the five-star treatment.

General Douglas MacArthur.

The Four Seasons Restaurant.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Now add London’s Fairhaven School to that list.

What they all have in common is that they have achieved five stars, signifying unparalleled success in their chosen area.

Last week, the inclusive school of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MCBDD) received word they had earned a Five-Star Award, the highest possible ranking in the Step Up To Quality Program sponsored collaboratively by the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

According to the certificate received, Step Up To Quality is a Five-Star Tiered Quality Rating and Improvement System created to recognize and promote early learning and development programs that meet quality standards over and above the health and safety licensing requirements.’

Long-respected for offering quality education and programing to children in the formative years from birth to kindergarten, Fairhaven School continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of its students.

“The staff and I are truly honored in receiving this five-star rating, which did not come easily,” said MCBDD Children Services Director Mike Mast. “The extra work, time and commitment that went into exceeding the minimum requirements is extraordinary, from creating lesson plans with differentiated instruction, on-going assessment of student development to setting individualized goals for all students, classroom groups, staff and the program.”

In addition to Mast, the Fairhaven Preschool Team is made up of three teachers, five paraprofessionals (two of which work one-on-one with students), and a school secretary.

Through this program, star ratings are awarded only to learning and developmental programs that exceed licensing standards and that are committed to continuous improvement, the continuing education of teachers, the use of learning and developmental standards to support children’s learning and relationship-building with families and communities.

An example of where Fairhaven has exceeded the minimum standards is in the area of specialized training. While the standards are 20 hours of specialized training for teachers/staff, Fairhaven commits to at least 30. These encompass areas such as Understanding Autism, Early Childhood, and Social-Emotional Development.

“We are humbled by the recognition, and proud every day of the commitment of our staff, parents and students in working together to provide the best educational experience possible,” said MCBDD Superintendent Susan Thompson. “As always, we appreciate the people of Madison County because without their support, our ability to maintain these education opportunities for students would not be possible.”

Fairhaven School recently received a Five-Star rating by the Step Up To Quality program, sponsored collaboratively by the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Members of the Fairhaven staff include from left: Mike Mast, Marlene Toops, Shannon Liff, Wendy Grigsby, Becky Rader, Jessica Wright, Nancy Morris, Inez Jago, and Sara Fulton. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Fairhavenfivestarpiccol.jpg Fairhaven School recently received a Five-Star rating by the Step Up To Quality program, sponsored collaboratively by the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Members of the Fairhaven staff include from left: Mike Mast, Marlene Toops, Shannon Liff, Wendy Grigsby, Becky Rader, Jessica Wright, Nancy Morris, Inez Jago, and Sara Fulton. Contributed photo | MCBDD