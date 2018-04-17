Gates honored

Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London.

Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Awardspiccol.jpg Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London. Contributed photo