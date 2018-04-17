Gates honored

Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London.
Contributed photo
Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London.
Aaron Gates, right, is honored by Ohio University Dean of Student Jenny Hall-Jones on Sunday, April 8 during his recent induction into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national society that honors academic excellence during a student’s first year in college. A dean’s list scholar, Gates is a freshman at Ohio University’s main campus in Athens, majoring in Theatre Performance. He is also a member of the Singing Men of Ohio, the university’s prestigious men’s glee club. He was recently awarded a summer apprenticeship where he will be constructing theatrical scenery for Ohio University’s Tantrum Theatre. Gates is a 2017 graduate of London High School. He is the son of Jeff and Maggie Gates of London.