Pozy named Rotary’s April SOTM

London High School Senior Ethan Pozy is the April Rotary Student of the Month.

Students are selected by London High School administration based on the following criteria: academic and extracurricular achievement and positive character.

He has a 4.3 grade-point average and is ranked first in his class. He states his favorite class is Calculus.

He is a 4-year member of both the soccer and track teams, a member of London’s first year swim team, a four year member of Quick Recall, a three year member of student council and has served as the class treasurer for two years.

He was asked to name a school staff person who has served as an inspiration and he cited teacher Tim Coudret stating, “Mr. Coudret has presented me with many opportunities, such as the Teen Ambassador for the Ohio Attorney General.”

Coudret states, “It has been a pleasure watching Ethan grow and develop into an outstanding young man over the last four years. His character and intelligence are undeniable but what I enjoy most about Ethan is that he is not afraid to challenge himself. He embraces new experiences as opportunities to cultivate and explore novel interests that further his development. I have no doubt that Ethan’s future will be one that is fulfilling for him and one that makes us proud at London High School.”

After graduation he plans to attend a four year university and major in engineering. He is the son of Jodi Abner Pozy and Jim Pozy of London.

