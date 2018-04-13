London City Schools hold Fine Arts Festival

On Saturday, April 7, the combined London Elementary School and London Middle School choirs performed “Here Inside of You,” music by Kary Dover, with words by Katie Bates, in memory of former elementary school principal, Carol Daniels. Bates, the LES Choir Director, wrote the lyrics by incorporating a number of signature sayings the long-time educator Daniels was known for.

Aubrey Cline shows her piece of art that was chosen as a 2018 Governor’s Show Regional winner. Hundreds of pieces of art from London City School students dotted the hallways of London High School and London Elementary School during the festival on April 7.

The London High School Concert Band, under the direction of Amanda Tobias, was the final of three instrumental groups to perform on April 7.