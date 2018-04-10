London Middle Schoolers collect donations for humane society

In celebration of National Pet Day Wednesday, the student council of London Middle School is collecting donations for the Humane Society of Madison County in a two-week drive. Supervised by Student Council Advisor, Tammie Dingledine, the 40-person council does not have elected officers. Instead, the group acts as one large committee, giving everyone opportunity to learn and do good works as a community. The humane society drive is chaired by 13-year-old eighth grader, Josephine Davis. Local residents are encouraged to bring shelter-approved items into the middle school office.

