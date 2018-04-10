Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has announced their March Roughriders of the Month. Students exhibiting the virtue of “Safe” received a certificate, two spirit sticks and, ate lunch with their principal Sue Barte. Front row from left are: Kindergarteners, Neo Redd, Nathan Bentley, Hannah Bias, Zach Trott and Leland Dyer, first graders, Troy Adams, Evelyn Nixon and Aariana Vargo; second row: second graders, Brady Grener, Wade Reeve and Levi Hawkins, third graders, Alexis Dennen, Ciara Fannon, Scarlet Phipps and Briahana Curry; third row: fourth graders, Sam Peters, Kayden Smith, Blake Bogenrife and Eros Brumfield; fourth row: fifth graders, Charlie Melfi, Aleithia Wilson, Charlie Kitchen and Rylan Archey. Not pictured is first grader Mason Rogers and fifth grader Ashlynn Tabor.

Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has announced their March Roughriders of the Month. Students exhibiting the virtue of "Safe" received a certificate, two spirit sticks and, ate lunch with their principal Sue Barte. Front row from left are: Kindergarteners, Neo Redd, Nathan Bentley, Hannah Bias, Zach Trott and Leland Dyer, first graders, Troy Adams, Evelyn Nixon and Aariana Vargo; second row: second graders, Brady Grener, Wade Reeve and Levi Hawkins, third graders, Alexis Dennen, Ciara Fannon, Scarlet Phipps and Briahana Curry; third row: fourth graders, Sam Peters, Kayden Smith, Blake Bogenrife and Eros Brumfield; fourth row: fifth graders, Charlie Melfi, Aleithia Wilson, Charlie Kitchen and Rylan Archey. Not pictured is first grader Mason Rogers and fifth grader Ashlynn Tabor.