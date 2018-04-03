The London Music Boosters is holding a flower fundraiser.

A 10 inch hanging basket is $20 each. Each basket is filled with a monoculture of Proven Winners or SunPatiens plants. The hanging basket is green in color with a plastic green hanger. Red Raiders music will make $10 per 10 inch hanging basket. Cost per 10 inch hanging basket to organization is $10.

A 14 inch coco lined hanging planter is $40. Each planter is filled with three different Proven Winners varieties. The planter itself is a black metal frame lined with a coco mat. The hanger is black. Red Raiders Music will make $16 per 14 inch hanging planter. Cost per 14 inch hanging planter to organization is $24.

A 10 inch geranium porch pot is $20 each. Each porch pot is filled with a monoculture of Geranium plants. The 10 inch porch pot is Terra Cotta in color. Red Raiders Music will make $9 per 10 inch Geranium porch pot. Cost per 10 inch Geranium porch pot to the organization is $11.

A 12 inch annual combination porch pot is $35 each. Each 12 inch annual combination porch pot is filled with three different Proven Winners varieties. The porch pot itself is a chocolate colored plastic pot. Red Raiders Music will make $15 per 12 inch annual combination pot. Cost per 12 inch annual combination porch pot to the organization is $20.

Flowers are supplied by Darby Creek Nursery & Landscaping.

Red Raiders Music will collect payment for all items sold. Make checks out to Red Raiders Music.

A completed order form and payment is due Friday, April 6. For an order form email londonmusicboosters@gmail.com.

Flowers will delivered and need to be picked up at the high school on Friday, May 11.

