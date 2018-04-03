Education News

Hill helps fight pediatric AIDS

BEREA — Delaney Hill of London was among 65 students who participated in the 17th Annual Dance Marathon at Baldwin Wallace University. As the largest philanthropy organization on campus, Dance Marathon brings together the community, students and sponsors. The 12-hour marathon consists of performers, dancing and HIV/AIDS education. This year’s Marathon raised over $23,000 for the cause.

Hill, a graduate of London High School majoring in psychology, danced from noon to midnight, raising money and awareness in the fight against pediatric HIV/AIDS through Up 4 the Fight, a collegiate fundraising program. All proceeds went to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, which seeks to educate and reduce the transmission and cases of pediatric AIDS worldwide.

Students participate in forum

FINDLAY — Students participated in the University of Findlay Physical Therapy Program’s Annual Research Forum on Thursday, March 1. The research forum promotes clinical research among students, faculty and community to foster and support evidence-based practice.

Loca students include:

Carli Pimm, of Plain City, presented “Ankle Stability: How does the above the ankle brace2play brace compare to off the shelf ankle braces?”

Gina Kim, of Galloway, presented “SEMG Study of Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease and Age Matched Community Dwelling Peers.”

Meade is studying abroad

CANTON, NY — Sara L. Meade of South Vienna is participating in a St. Lawrence University off-campus study abroad program during the spring 2018 semester.

Meade is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in government. She attended London High School. She is studying abroad with AMIDEAST Education Abroad Program in Amman, Jordan.

Nearly three-quarters of St. Lawrence University undergraduates study abroad, with nearly two-thirds of students studying abroad for a semester or longer. According to the 2017 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, St. Lawrence ranked No. 15 in the “Leading Institutions by Institutional Type-Baccalaureate” category.

The Princeton Review also ranked St. Lawrence 15th for Most Popular Study Abroad Programs in its Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition, while Best Choice Schools named St. Lawrence University one of the top-20 colleges in the nation for study abroad opportunities.

Regula gains valuable experience

FINDLAY — Natalie Regula, a student at the University of Findlay, is a business/human resources intern for City Apparel in Findlay for spring 2018. Regula, of Plain City, is pursuing a degree in accounting.