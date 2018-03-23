Tolles announces Pathways Camp for middle school students

Tolles Career & Technical Center, 7877 U.S. Route 42 South, Plain City, will host its annual Pathways Camp, a personalized summer workshop experience for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, from June 4-7.

The camp will allow students in middle school to learn from Tolles instructors during half-day or full-day sessions in various career fields, including computers, cosmetology, engineering, healthcare, environmental science and nature, animals, automotive, fashion and art, and culinary arts. Cost of the camp is $20 per session, and all campers receive a Pathways Camp T-shirt.

“The camp is an opportunity for students and their parents to choose which pathways they are most interested, and it gives them the ability to attend as many or as few camps in which they have an interest,” offered Shea Havens-White, camp coordinator. “All sessions are taught by Tolles instructors and are open to students in grades sixth through eighth within our district, which includes Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jefferson Local, Jonathan Alder, London and Madison-Plains.”

Sessions offered during the June 4-7 Pathways Camp include:

Monday, June 4

9-11:30 a.m. — Mini Me I Cosmetology; Engineering and Robotics Oh My!

12:30-3 p.m. — Dog Obedience; New Tech, Now What?; Troubled Waters

Tuesday, June 5

9-11:30 a.m. — Mini Me II Cosmetology; Introduction to Fire Service; Robot Roundup; BizSmart I; Nursing Basics

12:30-3 p.m. — Auto Collision; Basic Animal Care and Nutrition; Nature Interpretations

Wednesday, June 6

9-11:30 a.m. — Colorful Cables; Basic Vehicle Servicing; Culinary; Fire Extinguisher Training and CPR

12:30-3 p.m. — Computer Networking; Preventative Car Maintenance; Cooking

Thursday, June 7

9-11:30 a.m. — BizSmart II; Fashion Design

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Equine Management is an all-day session that will take place at Breakaway Farms in Mt. Sterling

12:30-3 p.m. — Natural Resources

Space is limited in each session. Each camp is $20. Registration is first come, first serve. Registration deadline is Friday, May 18.

If attending both morning and afternoon sessions campers should bring a sack lunch. Campers will receive a T-shirt.

Session information and more is available at TollesTech.com.

For more information contact Shae Havens-White at 614-873-4666, ext. 4261 or email shavenswhite@tollestech.com.

