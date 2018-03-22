The Eager Achievers 4-H Club volunteered from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, March 9 at Sufficient Grace Church, 36 S. Center St. in West Jefferson to do a community service project.

The outreach ministry called Backpack Sacks services six districts in the community.

The members of the Eager Achievers spent their efforts filling these sacks with nonperishable food items.

Colton and Clayton Knight are standing by some boxes that held some nonperishable food items for Backpack Sacks at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_EagerAchieversColtonandClaytonpiccol.jpg Colton and Clayton Knight are standing by some boxes that held some nonperishable food items for Backpack Sacks at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. Contributed photo Lily Asendorf is helping fill sacks with nonperishable food items at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_EagerAchieversLilypiccol.jpg Lily Asendorf is helping fill sacks with nonperishable food items at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. Contributed photo Rose Scott, right, and Maureen Scott, are helping fill sacks with nonperishable food items at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_EagerAchieversRoseandMaureenpiccol.jpg Rose Scott, right, and Maureen Scott, are helping fill sacks with nonperishable food items at Sufficient Grace Church in West Jefferson. Contributed photo