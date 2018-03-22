Semler named Rotary’s March SOTM

London High School Senior Reagyn Semler is the March Rotary Student of the Month.

Students are selected by London High School administration based on the following criteria: academic and extracurricular achievement and positive character.

She has a 3.2 grade-point average and states her favorite class is Chemistry. She has been a cheerleader for football and basketball for four years. She was an FFA member as a sophomore and served as a Sentinel and President of HOSA (Future Health Professionals). She has been actively involved in organizations that benefit those with cancer such as Relay for Life, Rockin’ On The Run, Kick It, A Kid Again, Make A Wish, Kids in Camp, FOJ, and NC4K. She is also a 10 year member of 4-H.

When asked to name a school staff member who has served as an inspiration she named London High School Counselor Betsy Dennis. “Mrs. Dennis has inspired me to push through the hard times in life and to keep moving forward. Mrs. Dennis was diagnosed this past year with cancer, and since I have been fighting my brain tumor battle for 13 years, we both lean on each other for inspiration and support. I was diagnosed when I was five years old with an inoperable brain tumor. I have had three brain surgeries since that day. In 2010 I had to undergo proton radiation (three months) and chemotherapy (13 months) to stop the growth of my tumor. It shrank 80 percent and remains stable today. I am very blessed to be given all the chances I have had to live a normal life and have someone like Mrs. Dennis to look up to and relate to.”

Mrs. Dennis said the following about Reagyn, “To hear that Reagan Semler mentioned me as someone who inspires her is tremendously humbling, as she is one of the most inspirational people I know! Reagan has navigated high school with motivation and dedication to studies, and empathy and caring for her fellow classmates. She always has a positive attitude and never gives up, this despite her ongoing health challenges. She has been an important part of the LCS community, and although I will be sad to see her go, I am excited for the rest of the world to get a chance to be impacted by Reagyn!”

After graduation she plans to attend Columbus State’s Veterinary Technician program and then go to OSU for Veterinary School.

She is the daughter of Eric and Carol Semler of London.

The London Rotary Club has a proud history dating back to 1929. It is a member of Rotary International; a volunteer organization of 1.2 million business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build good will and peace.

