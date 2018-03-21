Meade graduates from basic military training

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Howard C. Meade graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Meade earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Robb C. and Lori J. Meade and brother of Charles L. Meade and Luci Meade, all of South Vienna.

The airman is a 2017 graduate of London High School.

Howard C. Meade http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Meade-Howardpiccol.jpg Howard C. Meade