Norwood Elementary School, 899 Norwood Drive, West Jefferson, is having a preschool screening for new students who are interested in enrolling in the preschool program for the 2018-2019 school year.

The screening is for students who are 3 years old by Aug. 1, 2018 and live in the West Jefferson School District.

The first screening is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

The screening will encompass the areas of speech/language development, self-help skills, learning skills, social/emotional skills, cognitive skills and fine/gross motor skills. All screenings will be conducted by appointment only.

The items that the parent/guardian will need to bring in order to participate in the screening process are: Certified copy of the student’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof of residency (utility bill, etc.), proof of income (pay stubs, taxes, w-2’s) and custody papers if, applicable.

Preschool, as you are aware, is the foundation of our educational system. Students develop pre-academic, pre-literacy, skill acquisition and social development skills when they have the opportunity to participate in a 5/5 STAR quality preschool program designated by ODE.

Norwood Elementary in the Jefferson Local School District has the honor of holding this ranking.

For more information contact Kelcey Moore, EMIS coordinator, at 614-879-7654, ext. 1113.

