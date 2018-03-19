The Madison County Spelling Contest was held Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Tolles Career & Technical Center. The overall champion and runner up winners are from left: Matt Hirshberg, runner up, sixth grade, Canaan Middle School and Aiden Clerico, overall champion, eighth grade, West Jefferson Middle School.

