Phister recognized by DeWine for video contest

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine recently announced the winners of the 2017 Take Action Video Contest, an annual contest open to Ohio high school students. This year, the Ohio Attorney General’s office received more than 120 entries from nearly 200 students throughout the state.

This contest asked high school students to create a 60-second video on one of the following topics relating to cybersecurity: privacy on your smartphone, social networking scams, or creating strong passwords.

At a recent ceremony, Attorney General DeWine congratulated second place winner, Haley Phister. Phister created the video as part of the Broadcast Video Production program in which she is enrolled. This program is a satellite program of Tolles Career & Technical Center and is housed in Dublin Coffman High School.

Broadcast and Video Production classes for Tolles at Dublin Coffman High School provide students with the opportunity to develop skills in pre-production, remote and studio production and post-production. Emphasis is placed on enhanced writing and speaking skills, daily studio production, video shooting and editing techniques. Students create, produce and edit shows that are viewed daily by over 2,000 students, approximately 170 teachers and 30 classified staff members at Dublin Coffman High School.

Phister’s video draws a parallel between cybersecurity and public humiliation.

“Everyone has that friend that can’t seem to keep quiet when you talk to them. I thought it would be funny to compare lack of cybersecurity of this kind of public humiliation because it is something everyone can relate to on some level,” said Phister.

“The Take Action contest from Mike Dewine is a great chance to earn scholarship money while doing a class project,” said Tolles’ Broadcast Video Production teacher Amanda Blackburn.

Phister will receive a $1,500 scholarship for her video, “Keep it Safe.”

About Tolles — Established in 1974, Tolles is a career and technical school providing a launchpad for both high school students and adult learners. Located south of Plain City, Tolles serves Dublin, Fairbanks, Hilliard, Jonathan Alder, London, Madison-Plains and Jefferson Local school districts. By combining bankable skills with rigorous academics, Tolles continues to post uplifting results for students and the community. Tolles’ 223,000 square-foot facility boasts instructional and functional labs, academic classrooms, an auditorium and conference center, as well as a fully-operational restaurant, hair and nail salon and spa, small animal care facility, automotive repair and maintenance center, digital media lab, community preschool, medical and fire labs, and many other career spaces.

For additional information about Tolles call 800-644-3140, email cbentleybradshaw@tollestech.com or visit www.tollestech.com.

Haley Phister, left, second place winner of the 2017 Take Action Video Contest, is congratulated by Attorney General Mike DeWine. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_TollesPhisterpiccol.jpg Haley Phister, left, second place winner of the 2017 Take Action Video Contest, is congratulated by Attorney General Mike DeWine. Contributed photo | Tolles