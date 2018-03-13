Green Range 4-H Club held its second meeting Sunday, March 4 at the Range Township Firehouse.

The club completed online enrollment for all members and advisors.

4-H enrollment deadline is Thursday, March 15.

Cheyenne Pearce, health officer, gave a report on cold weather.

Demonstrations were given by Cheyenne Pearce on sheep digestive system and Mackenzie Reeves on proper way to give injections in swine.

Jeffersonville Masonic Lodge No. 468 Fellowcraft Club is sponsoring a hog raffle. Proceeds will benefit Green Range 4-H Club Scholarship fund and other Madison County 4-H programs.

The drawing will be held on Sunday, April 8.

Heritage Show Ring Success Seminar will be at the Madison County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 24. Quality Assurance will follow the seminar. Registration is required the day of event. Registration will be from 8:15-9 a.m. or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heritage-show-ring-success-seminar-registration-15518489219.

Green Range 4-H Club will hold its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 at the Sedalia Park.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on March 18 at the Range Township Firehouse.