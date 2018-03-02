Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson held a 100 can challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for the 100th Day of School. Food collected went to the local food bank and Sufficient Grace. Twenty-four of the 27 classes reached their goal. From left are: Skylar Ferguson, Hunter Miller, Bailey Phips and Lillie Wilson, fifth graders in Jessica Weber’s class. Their class was the first to reach 100.
