Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson held a 100 can challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for the 100th Day of School. Food collected went to the local food bank and Sufficient Grace. Twenty-four of the 27 classes reached their goal. From left are: Skylar Ferguson, Hunter Miller, Bailey Phips and Lillie Wilson, fifth graders in Jessica Weber’s class. Their class was the first to reach 100. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Norwood100daypiccol.jpg Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson held a 100 can challenge on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for the 100th Day of School. Food collected went to the local food bank and Sufficient Grace. Twenty-four of the 27 classes reached their goal. From left are: Skylar Ferguson, Hunter Miller, Bailey Phips and Lillie Wilson, fifth graders in Jessica Weber’s class. Their class was the first to reach 100. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School