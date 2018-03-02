Mayor encourages community helpers

London Mayor Patrick Closser spent some time Friday, March 2, with the St. Patrick’s School kindergarten class talking about how to be a community helper, his job and life lessons. All of the students in Elizabeth Kennell’s class dressed up as their favorite community helper.

