Family Reading Night gets wild

Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has been celebrating their Right to Read Week Monday, Feb. 26 through Friday, March 2 with the theme of Wild About Reading.

Norwood also hosted a guest author, Nancy Poe Pimm during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The Columbus Zoo Outreach Program also held during Family Reading Night.

Nancy Poe Pimm’s big stuffed gorilla reading one of her books “Colo’s Story” during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Norwood Elementary School. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_RightToReadGorillapiccol.jpg Nancy Poe Pimm’s big stuffed gorilla reading one of her books “Colo’s Story” during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Norwood Elementary School. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School A Columbus Zoo employee with an African Penguin stops by Norwood Elementary School during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_RightToReadWeekColsZoopiccol.jpg A Columbus Zoo employee with an African Penguin stops by Norwood Elementary School during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School Nancy Poe Pimm, guest author, stands in front of the welcome sign made by Norwood’s Art Teacher Thomas Ruane. She was at Norwood Elementary School during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Family Reading Night was held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Norwood Elementary School. From left are: Savannah Hodge holding a book “Colo’s Story,” Nancy Poe Pimm, guest author, and Dylan Hodge. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_RightToReadWeekPimmpiccol.jpg Nancy Poe Pimm, guest author, stands in front of the welcome sign made by Norwood’s Art Teacher Thomas Ruane. She was at Norwood Elementary School during Family Reading Night on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Family Reading Night was held on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Norwood Elementary School. From left are: Savannah Hodge holding a book “Colo’s Story,” Nancy Poe Pimm, guest author, and Dylan Hodge. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_RightToReadWeekPimmSignpiccol.jpg Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School