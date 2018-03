Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has been celebrating their Right to Read Week with the theme of Wild About Reading. From left are: Aaliyah Lamnguen, Janette Harding, and NyAsia Lamnguen.

Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has been celebrating their Right to Read Week with the theme of Wild About Reading. From left are: Aaliyah Lamnguen, Janette Harding, and NyAsia Lamnguen. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_ReadingatNorwoodHardingpiccol.jpg Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has been celebrating their Right to Read Week with the theme of Wild About Reading. From left are: Aaliyah Lamnguen, Janette Harding, and NyAsia Lamnguen. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School