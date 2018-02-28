Education News

Students named to the dean’s list

Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

London — Zachary Adams, Heating, Colin Boyd, Jonathan Byars, Michelle Byars, Randal Camp, Gabrielle Cooper, Mitchell Davis, Jonathan Evans, Micah Fierro, Eleanor Geib, Megan Gordin, Jase Headings, Kelsey Jacobs, Jessica McNeill, Shevy Miller, Shannon Mills, Cody Parisey, Devin Redding, Aya Sato, Amanda Stanton, Della Timmons

West Jefferson — Jiaxin Brandstetter, Christi Clifford, Caitlin Deluna, Sharla Denney, Emily Ellis, Kenneth Evans, Trevor Ferguson, Madison Hahn, Halley Kaho, Rachel Maynard, Tristan Palmer, Mark Romanov, Michael Romanov, Corissa Winstead

Mount Sterling — Joni Bazell, Catherine Brown, Evan Derouaux, Lauren Isaacs, Elizabeth McMurray, Nicole Ratcliff, Jesse Sydebotham, Lisa Wijnands, Hollie Carter, Abigail White

Plain City — Julia Babyak, Jessica Ballard, Anna Bobrova, Regina Campbell, Lauren Cline, Ethan Cox, Nicholas Darling, Jacob Davis, Marilyn Dolbeare, Ciara Donovan, Samantha Durbin, Eric Erwin, Tyler Ferguson, Samuel Fetty, Derek Gingerich, Jodi Gingerich, Julia Grimm, Trevor Headings, Benjamin Hedgecock, Catherine Howard, Meghan Howard, McKenna Huff, Kayla Iwamoto, Evan Knox, Sherry Lester, Lydia Lyons, Peyton Mast, Margaret Maxwell, Mary McCaslin, Alexis McKenna, Riley McKenna, Madison McMillen, Chase Metcalf, Harrison Metcalf, Austin Miller, Anna Olesh, Oscar Ose, Christina Petticrew, Devin Renspie, Kerry Schauer, Emily Shugert, Mackenzie Smith, Joshua Sommers, Margaret Stahl, Zachary Starr, Vanessa Straley, Jacob Sullivan, Tsigae Sullivan, Brandon Van Sickle, Kaley Yutzy, Lincoln Yutzy, Nicholas Zwernik

Washburn University

TOPEKA, Kan. — Alexandra Phillips of Orient was named to the fall dean’s list at Washburn University. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

University of Findley

FINDLAY — Natalie Regula and Sarah Richileau, both of Plain City, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

St. Lawrence University

CANTON, N.Y. — Sara L. Meade of South Vienna has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Wilt named to the dean’s honor award

Texas A & M University

Austin M. Wilt has been named to the dean’s honor award at the College of Engineering at Texas A & M University for the fall semester.

Students graduated

Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS — The following students graduated from Columbus State Community College during autumn semester commencement ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 15.

London — Anya Lutskov, Benjamin Blaho, Cindy Kennedy, Emily Blosser, Erynn Bell, Gabrielle Cooper, James Ley, Michelle Byars

West Jefferson — Halley Kaho

Mount Sterling — Lisa Winner, Lisa Wijnands

Plain City — Austin Miller, Christopher Haskins, Emily Ramage, Kristina Moodespaugh, Mackenzie Smith