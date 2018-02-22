February Roughriders of the Month for Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson are front row from left: kindergarten, Megan Landis, Harleigh Bendure, Kynlie Stevers, Kylie Childers-Litchfield and Zurie Clark, first grade, Morgan Bates, Carson Jones, Alyia Nichols and Drake Megahey; second row: second grade, Madison Nicewander, Landen Koehler, Chayce Campbell and Colten Thomas, third grade, George Thompson, Reese Fry, Avery Friessen and Clair Pressnell; third row: fourth grade, Holly Markley, Phillip Kocher, Braden Collins and Evan Reynard; fourth row: fifth grade, Kimberly Stout, Kennedy Taylor, Hunter Miller, Kimberly Warnock and Zoey Brown. Students exhibiting the Rider Virtue of “Responsible” earned a certificate, two spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Susan Barte.

February Roughriders of the Month for Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson are front row from left: kindergarten, Megan Landis, Harleigh Bendure, Kynlie Stevers, Kylie Childers-Litchfield and Zurie Clark, first grade, Morgan Bates, Carson Jones, Alyia Nichols and Drake Megahey; second row: second grade, Madison Nicewander, Landen Koehler, Chayce Campbell and Colten Thomas, third grade, George Thompson, Reese Fry, Avery Friessen and Clair Pressnell; third row: fourth grade, Holly Markley, Phillip Kocher, Braden Collins and Evan Reynard; fourth row: fifth grade, Kimberly Stout, Kennedy Taylor, Hunter Miller, Kimberly Warnock and Zoey Brown. Students exhibiting the Rider Virtue of “Responsible” earned a certificate, two spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Susan Barte. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_FebruaryRoughriderspiccol.jpg February Roughriders of the Month for Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson are front row from left: kindergarten, Megan Landis, Harleigh Bendure, Kynlie Stevers, Kylie Childers-Litchfield and Zurie Clark, first grade, Morgan Bates, Carson Jones, Alyia Nichols and Drake Megahey; second row: second grade, Madison Nicewander, Landen Koehler, Chayce Campbell and Colten Thomas, third grade, George Thompson, Reese Fry, Avery Friessen and Clair Pressnell; third row: fourth grade, Holly Markley, Phillip Kocher, Braden Collins and Evan Reynard; fourth row: fifth grade, Kimberly Stout, Kennedy Taylor, Hunter Miller, Kimberly Warnock and Zoey Brown. Students exhibiting the Rider Virtue of “Responsible” earned a certificate, two spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Susan Barte. Contributed photo | Norwood Elementary School