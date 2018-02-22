February Roughriders of the Month for Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson are front row from left: kindergarten, Megan Landis, Harleigh Bendure, Kynlie Stevers, Kylie Childers-Litchfield and Zurie Clark, first grade, Morgan Bates, Carson Jones, Alyia Nichols and Drake Megahey; second row: second grade, Madison Nicewander, Landen Koehler, Chayce Campbell and Colten Thomas, third grade, George Thompson, Reese Fry, Avery Friessen and Clair Pressnell; third row: fourth grade, Holly Markley, Phillip Kocher, Braden Collins and Evan Reynard; fourth row: fifth grade, Kimberly Stout, Kennedy Taylor, Hunter Miller, Kimberly Warnock and Zoey Brown. Students exhibiting the Rider Virtue of “Responsible” earned a certificate, two spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Susan Barte.
February Roughriders of the Month
February Roughriders of the Month for Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson are front row from left: kindergarten, Megan Landis, Harleigh Bendure, Kynlie Stevers, Kylie Childers-Litchfield and Zurie Clark, first grade, Morgan Bates, Carson Jones, Alyia Nichols and Drake Megahey; second row: second grade, Madison Nicewander, Landen Koehler, Chayce Campbell and Colten Thomas, third grade, George Thompson, Reese Fry, Avery Friessen and Clair Pressnell; third row: fourth grade, Holly Markley, Phillip Kocher, Braden Collins and Evan Reynard; fourth row: fifth grade, Kimberly Stout, Kennedy Taylor, Hunter Miller, Kimberly Warnock and Zoey Brown. Students exhibiting the Rider Virtue of “Responsible” earned a certificate, two spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Susan Barte.