Oney named Rotary’s February SOTM

London High School Senior Elizabeth Oney is the February Rotary Student of the Month.

Students are selected by London High School administration based on the following criteria: academic and extracurricular achievement and positive character.

She has a 3.795 grade-point average and is ranked 15th in her class. She states her favorite class is anatomy and physiology.

She is a 4-year member of the FFA and 3-year National Honor Society member. She has played volleyball for nine years, basketball for 10 years and softball for 11 years. She has participated in 4-H for the past 11 years.

She was asked to name a school staff person who has served as an inspiration and she cited London FFA Advisor Dana Snyder. “Mrs. Snyder inspires me to always work hard and the lessons she has taught me will stay with me forever.”

Mrs. Snyder states, “Elizabeth Oney demonstrates the qualities of hard work and determination. In her leadership positions as FFA reporter and secretary, she has received state recognition for her secretary and reporter’s book. Currently, she is applying for the State FFA Degree, which is the second highest award an FFA member can earn. However, this past year, I have watched her become more determined than ever. During volleyball season she tore her ACL and had to have surgery. Despite this ending her volleyball and basketball seasons, she has consistently attended volleyball and basketball practice and games each and every day. She has continued to stay a member of the team. This is just one example of how once Elizabeth sets a goal, she is determined to achieve that goal. I am so honored to have been Elizabeth’s Agricultural Education teacher and FFA Advisor for the past 4 years!”

After graduation she plans to attend a four-year university and major in pre-veterinary medicine. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Oney of London.

The London Rotary Club has a proud history dating back to 1929. It is a member of Rotary International; a volunteer organization of 1.2 million business and professional leaders united worldwide to provide humanitarian service and help build good will and peace.

Elizabeth Oney is the London Rotary February Student of the Month. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Oney-Elizabethpiccol.jpg Elizabeth Oney is the London Rotary February Student of the Month.