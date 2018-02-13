Students named

to the dean’s list

Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — Nathan Garrett of London and Maegan Neeley, Kelsie Peters, McKenzie Peters and Kaitlyn Treece, all of Mount Sterling have been named to dean’s list for the fall semester at Shawnee State University.

To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its dean’s list honorees for the fall semester.

London — Maggie Beachy, Lindsey Kreager, Douglas McFarland, Hunter Mouser, Josh Park, Kara Smith

Orient — Ian Kusner, Morgan McKnight, Amanda O’Brien, Stephen Taylor

Galloway — Kassidy Brindley, Zach Ferenchak, Jaci Kunz, Isabelle Maurer, Jessica Nininger, Alex Stemple

South Charleston — Maddy McKee

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — The following have been named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for fall semester. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

London — Matthew Fetter

Plain City — William Heinig, Nicholas Kallis and Benjamin Harless

West Jefferson — Hannah Smiley

South Charleston — Ryan Hennigan

Cable — Olivia Taylor

Students named

to the president’s list

Shawnee State University

PORTSMOUTH — Victoria Bevington and Cole Schrock of London have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Shawnee State University.

To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade-point average of 4.0.

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its president’s list honorees for the fall semester.

London — Maggie Beachy, Hunter Mouser

Galloway — Kassidy Brindley, Zach Ferenchak, Jaci Kunz, Isabelle Maurer, Alex Stemple

Orient — Ian Kusner

South Charleston — Maddy McKee

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85.

Students named to the provost’s list

Capital University

BEXLEY — Capital University announces its provost’s list honorees for the fall semester.

London — Elisabeth Friend, Allyssa Kimbler

West Jefferson — Brooklyn Keaton

South Solon — Macey Long

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.70.

Chipps awarded

endowed scholarship

FINDLAY — Hannah Chipps of Orient was awarded the endowed scholarship Dr. David L. Steiner Equestrian/Pre-Vet Scholarship at the University of Findlay for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Wells member of CAB

ASHLAND — Emma Wells of London, is a member of Ashland University’s Campus Activities Board.

Wells is majoring in entrepreneurship.

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) provides interactive programming, which include educational, social and recreational programs, for the Ashland University campus and community. Some of the events CAB sponsors are professional comedians, bands, novelty acts, the homecoming dance and Springfest. They also sponsor off-campus outings, which have included the Mohican State Park, theatre and art events in Columbus and Cleveland, and various professional sporting events.

Miller member of Kappa Sigma

ASHLAND — Benjamin Miller of South Charleston is a member of Ashland University’s Kappa Sigma.

Miller is majoring in intervention specialist education. Miller is a 2015 graduate of Southeastern High School.

DeLong performed in concert

FINDLAY — Jack DeLong of Urbana recently performed in the University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble’s pops concert, “East Meets West.” Mixing popular music from the United States and Japan, the annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, University professor of music.

Giska among semifinalists

OXFORD — Sara Giska of London was among 10 Miami University students and four alumni named as semifinalists in the 2018-2019 U.S. Student Program competition. The group of 14 make up Miami’s largest semifinalist cohort yet.

Fulbright, the largest U.S. exchange program, provides grants for individually designed study/research projects or for English teaching assistant programs outside of the United States. Semifinalists have been recommended by the U.S. National Screening Committee for further consideration by the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board in the countries in which they applied.

The semifinalists will learn later this spring whether they will receive the Fulbright grants. Miami has had recipients of Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants every year since 2005.