January Students of the Month


West Jefferson Middle School January Students of the Month for Math are front row from left: Amber Sherman, Leanna Kovalchik, Jaden Davis, Christian Greene and Braydon Hundley; second row: Kayelee Harding, Camryn Justus and Laney Lambert; third row: Kylie Zeoli, Aliyanna Soloha, Madison Hunter, Courtney Conkel, Daisy Green, Taylor Roberts, Graham Gardner (Algebra) and Michael Pettry. Not pictured is James Wells, Mason Hammond, Addyson Tabor, Bradyn Plotts, Ruth Stanley, Madison Wells and Jacob Butler.


Contributed photo | West Jefferson Middle School

