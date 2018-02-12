London loses to Olentangy Orange

The London High School Quick Recall Team traveled to Delaware Hayes High School on Saturday, Feb. 3 and participated in the annual Paul Boyd Tournament.

London defeated five teams in the Southern Division, and then defeated Delaware Hayes in the semifinals, before losing the finals to Olentangy Orange.

London wrapped up their season with 14 and 4 record, winning the Southern Division of their league. London also appeared on WOSU-TV’s “In The Know” show, and advanced from the round of 64 to the round off 16 before losing to Olentangy Orange. That match will be shown on WOSU at a later date.

London coaches Tim Coudret and Erika Crone were pleased with the season’s outcome and are looking forward to next year.

The London High School Quick Recall Team are front row from left: Troy McFarland and Ethan Pozy; second row: Johnny Ren, Jacob Broerman, Cameron Tran, Telmo Zabalbeascoa, Richie Geib, Amaya Siddiqi and Christian Bryant.