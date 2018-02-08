Education News

Students named

to the dean’s list

The University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,594 students enrolled during the fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above. The University of Alabama dean’s list recognize full-time undergraduate students. Named to the dean’s list was Logan Jordan of Orient.

University of Akron

AKRON — Mallory Vrancken of London and Drew Casey of Galloway made the fall dean’s list at the University of Akron. To be eligible students maintained a semester grade-point average of 3.500-3.999, and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours.

Students named to

dean’s honor roll

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Students were named to the fall dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.

London — Atticus Beachy, Joshua Bundy and Laura Skaggs

Plain City — Andrew Koenig, Kelly Brown, Christopher Conte, Shelby Cornelius, Aaron Lynn, Allison Ramsey, Kayla Ramsey and Delaney Yutzy

Cable — Joseph Adams

Milford Center — Shai Renne

Galloway — Kelly Paat and Keilah Tawney

This recognition requires a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester.

Oklahoma City University

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Morgan Wanamaker of Milford Center has been named to the fall dean’s honor roll at Oklahoma City University.

Dean’s honor roll status is awarded to students who successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Mittelkamp graduated

AKRON — With much hard work and determination, Rachael Mittelkamp of London graduated from The University of Akron. In all, the 1,259 candidates from 23 states and 25 countries earned 44 doctoral degrees; 22 juris doctor degrees; 243 master’s degrees; 817 bachelor’s degrees; and 136 associate degrees.

Mittelkamp successfully completed the program requirements earning the degree Bachelor of Business Administration Supply Chain/Operations Management.

Schwartz named to

the president’s list

The University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,594 students enrolled during the fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). The University of Alabama president’s list recognize full-time undergraduate students. Named to the president’s list was Nickolas Schwartz of London.