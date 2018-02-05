WJMS Students of the Month

Students of the Month for Computer, Health, PE and Business at West Jefferson Middle School are front row from left: Ethan Saddler, Leanna Kovalchik and Michael Potter; second row: Zander Stephens, Tyler Goudy, Gabrielle Lytle, Courtney Hunter, Landon Bare and Carter Smith; third row: Spencer George, Michael Wolford, Kaden Fitzgerald, Izzy Harris, Nikiha Kelly, Haleigh Eppert, Tennessee Jennings and Grace Kitchen. Not pictured is Amelia Campbell and Kaleigh Branham.

Students of the Month for Computer, Health, PE and Business at West Jefferson Middle School are front row from left: Ethan Saddler, Leanna Kovalchik and Michael Potter; second row: Zander Stephens, Tyler Goudy, Gabrielle Lytle, Courtney Hunter, Landon Bare and Carter Smith; third row: Spencer George, Michael Wolford, Kaden Fitzgerald, Izzy Harris, Nikiha Kelly, Haleigh Eppert, Tennessee Jennings and Grace Kitchen. Not pictured is Amelia Campbell and Kaleigh Branham. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_WJMSSOMpiccol.jpg Students of the Month for Computer, Health, PE and Business at West Jefferson Middle School are front row from left: Ethan Saddler, Leanna Kovalchik and Michael Potter; second row: Zander Stephens, Tyler Goudy, Gabrielle Lytle, Courtney Hunter, Landon Bare and Carter Smith; third row: Spencer George, Michael Wolford, Kaden Fitzgerald, Izzy Harris, Nikiha Kelly, Haleigh Eppert, Tennessee Jennings and Grace Kitchen. Not pictured is Amelia Campbell and Kaleigh Branham. Contributed photo | WJMS