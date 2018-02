West Jefferson Middle School announces honor roll

The following students from West Jefferson Middle School have achieved honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2017-18 school year:

Sixth grade

Straight A’s

Cindy Adkins, Mason Book, Arianna Frybarger, Christian Greene, Ross Hoydash, Braydon Hundley, Leanna Kovalchik, Brooke Raver, Avery Roberts, Kassandra Simmons, Charles Stephens and Kathryn Stephens.

Sixth grade

A’s and B’s

Isaac Adkins, Delany Birkefeld, Railee Caldwell, Mia Campbell, Mason Chobo, Austyn Cordle, Brad Crooks, Luke Curry, Clara Drummond, Brent Gardner, Brianna Grambo, Cameron Jewell, Joseph Kean, Kristin Kuebler, Makenzie Larson, Cade Miller, Cameron Minton, Kiera Piazza, Halee Ramey, Ethan Saddler, Isaiah Schumacher, Katherine Sesler, Amber Sherman, Gabriella Stanley, Braxton Stone, Allison Vaught, Owen Warner, Lucas West, Asher Wilson, Cassie Wilson, Bernadette Wright and Meadow Yates.

Seventh grade

Straight A’s

Elena Baldwin, Joseph Conway, Alyssa Dillinger, Jacob Fitzpatrick, Kayelee Harding, Ethan Hostetler, Camryn Justus, Autumn Lewis, Brooke Mannon, Jeffrey McClish, Molly Mikulin, Nathan Peters and Luke Smiley.

Seventh grade

A’s and B’s

Jacob Butler, Lexi Chaffin, Layla Farley, Jayla Frey, Mia Grossholz, Myra Harper, Rylee Hart, Drake Hudson, Cortney Hunter, Mikayla Jewell, Isabella Johnson, Breanna Jones, Christian Kreeger, Laney Lambert, McKenzie Lawhun, Kaylin Ruble, Zander Stephens, Addyson Tabor and Madison Wells.

Eighth grade

Straight A’s

Josephine Boucher, Maggie Bumgardner, Aiden Clerico, Jessica Fling, Olivia Foreman, Graham Gardner, Madelyn Gaus, Lauren Humphries, Tennessee Jennings, AJ Keyt, Riley Marshall, Emily Miller, Annabel Phipps, Canyon Schneider, Sydney Slone and McKayle Woodford.

Eighth grade

A’s and B’s

Abigail Arteaga, MJ Book, Emma Brown, Kaitlyn Campbell, Jayden Clark, Jacob Collins, Courtney Conkel, Aimee Cordle, Emma Crace, Haleigh Eppert, Daisy Green, Izabell Harris, Garrett Higgins, Austin Holland, Kayla Huber, Alexis King, Grace Kitchen, Hannah Messer, Spencer Postle, Michael Potter, Mercedes Reeve, Taylor Roberts, Lilia Ryzha, Aliyanna Soloha and Kylie Zeoli.