January Roughriders of the Month
Norwood Elementary School in West Jefferson has announced their January Roughriders of the Month. Students displaying the Rider virtue of caring, earned a certificate, spirit sticks, and ate lunch with their principal, Sue Barte. Front row from left are: Kindergartners, Adam Seel, Dalin English, Ian Seal, Ella Sparks and Myles Thompson; second row: first graders, Madison Phelps, Lauren Friessen, Stella Taylor and Sloane Thompson, second graders, Zoie Smith and Jaxon Bare; third row: third graders, Avery Kaufman, Jaylen Poe, Jill Mikulin and Anna Melfi, fourth graders, Ethan Friessen, Annabelle Reeve, Kylah Blanchard and Chloe Hawkins; fourth row: fifth graders, Mallory Boyd, Addie Stryker, Selah Harrison, Maryn Roberts and Megan Workman-Bailey. Not pictured is second grader Colten Thomas.