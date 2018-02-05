Madison County Spelling Contest written winners

The Madison County Spelling Contest was held Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Tolles Career & Technical Center. The written winners are from left: Wyatt Keyt, fifth grade, Norwood Elementary School; Matt Hirshberg, sixth grade, Canaan Middle School; Kayla Devore, seventh grade, Jonathan Alder Junior High School; Aiden Clerico, eighth grade, West Jefferson Middle School; and Ana Medici, eighth grade, Jonathan Alder Junior High School. Clerico and Medici, tied for eighth grade. Both had perfect papers.

