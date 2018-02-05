Madison-Plains students earns music marks

On Saturday, Jan. 27, select band students performed at the Ohio Music Education Association Solo and Ensemble at Pickerington North High School.

According to Madison-Plains High School Band and Choir Director Renee Perkins Hostetler, the school sent eight performing groups, some for ratings and others for comments only, to further their music development.

Tuba player Josh Warnock, trombone player Jesse Arledge, and flute player Dani Breen all earned Superior ratings.

The flute trio of Heather Baugess, Dani Breen, and Kerstyn Neeley also performed at the Madison County Arts Council’s annual Young Artist Showcase on Sunday, Jan. 28.

OMEA participants from the Madison-Plains High School Band are from left, freshman Evan Fisher, junior Steven Hayes, senior Kerstyn Neeley, sophomore Dani Breen, junior Josh Warnock, sophomore Jesse Arledge, junior Ashley Griffith, and junior Alexa Freier. Not pictured is senior Heather Baugess. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_mpomeapiccol.jpg OMEA participants from the Madison-Plains High School Band are from left, freshman Evan Fisher, junior Steven Hayes, senior Kerstyn Neeley, sophomore Dani Breen, junior Josh Warnock, sophomore Jesse Arledge, junior Ashley Griffith, and junior Alexa Freier. Not pictured is senior Heather Baugess. Contributed photo