London Elementary School holds food drive

Students and staff at London Elementary School recently completed their donations to the Food Thru Faith food pantry with a food drive that lasted through the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

London Elementary School has conducted this food drive for a number of years and this year donated 3,535 items in memory of late principal Carol Daniels.

“It is always amazing how generous our families are each holiday season, especially knowing that we have over 100 students receiving food through our Sufficient Grace program each week,” said Melinda Scott, second grade teacher, who helped coordinate this year’s food drive, in addition to teachers Khara Cunningham, Chad Reeser, and Annette Rinesmith.

“We know many of our families, along with other London residents, will benefit from this community generosity.”

Students at London Elementary School helping in the food drive are a mixture of students in Khara Cunningham’s second grade class and Chad Reeser’s fifth grade class. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2017/12/web1_LondonElementaryfooddrivepiccol.jpg Students at London Elementary School helping in the food drive are a mixture of students in Khara Cunningham’s second grade class and Chad Reeser’s fifth grade class. Contributed photo | LES