Commodities

Lakeview Grains

Lilly Chapel

Corn

March 2018: $3.68

April 2018: $3.68

May 2018: $3.69

June 2018: $3.71

July 2018: $3.72

August 2018: $3.81

September 2018: $3.81

October 2018: $3.72

November 2018: $3.72

December 2018: $3.84

January 2019: $3.87

February 2019: $3.91

March 2019: $3.95

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.73

April 2018: $9.78

May 2018: $9.83

June 2018: $9.88

July 2018: $9.93

September 2018: $9.76

October 2018: $9.71

November 2018: $9.71

December: $9.79

January 2019: $9.84

February 2019: $9.82

March 2019: $9.87

Closing price as of March 28.

Lilly Chapel facility is located at 3345 West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, West Jefferson.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

For further information call 1-614-879-8322.

To check daily markets go to www.lakeviewgrainsllc.com.

Heritage Cooperative

Mechanicsburg

Corn

March 2018: $3.55

April 2018: $3.57

May 2018: $3.59

June 2018: $3.66

July 2018: $3.68

August 2018: $3.76

October 2018: $3.72

November 2018: $3.72

December 2018: $3.79

January 2019: $3.84

October 2019: $3.70

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.70

April 2018: $9.72

May 2018: $9.75

June 2018: $9.81

July 2018: $9.86

August 2018: $9.87

September 2018: $9.66

October 2018: $9.66

November 2018: $9.66

December 2018: $9.74

January 2019: $9.79

October 2019: $9.38

Wheat

March 2018: $4.15

April 2018: $4.15

July 2018: $4.43

June 2019: $5.07

July 2019: $5.07

Closing price as of March 28.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

Mechanicsburg facility is located at 140 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg.

For more information call 937-834-2416.

For more information and to check daily markets go to www.heritagecooperativegrain.com and go to cash bids click on the Mechanicsburg location.

Cargill Bids

Bloomingburg Bids

Wheat

March 2018: $3.8850

July 2018: $4.4275

Corn

March 2018: $3.7350

First Half April 2018: $3.7850

October 2018: $3.8200

Soybeans

By April 15, 2018: $9.7700

Last Half April 2018: $9.8300

October 2018: $9.7550

Closing price as of March 28.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

The Bloomingburg facility is located at 4201 State Route 238 NE, Box A, Bloomingburg.

For further information call 1-800-358-7877.

Sidney

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.9100

First Half April 2018: $9.9100

Last Half April 2018: $9.9800

October 2018: $9.8650

Closing price as of March 28.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

Sidney facility is located at 2400 Industrial Drive, Sidney.

For further information call 1-800-762-1246.

Dayton

Corn

March 2018: $3.7350

April 2018: $3.7850

October 2018: $3.8200

Closing price as of March 28.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

Dayton facility is located at 3201 Needmore Road, Dayton.

To check local bids go to www.cargillag.com.

For further information call 1-800-448-1285.