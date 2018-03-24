Commodities

Heritage Cooperative

London

Corn

March 2018: $3.59

April 2018: $3.61

May 2018: $3.63

June 2018: $3.70

July 2018: $3.72

August 2018: $3.79

October 2018: $3.74

November 2018: $3.74

December 2018: $3.81

January 2019: $3.86

October 2019: $3.74

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.80

April 2018: $9.82

May 2018: $9.85

June 2018: $9.91

July 2018: $9.96

August 2018: $9.98

September 2018: $9.76

October 2018: $9.76

November 2018: $9.76

December 2018: $9.85

January 2019: $9.90

October 2019: $9.46

Wheat

March 2018: $4.30

July 2018: $4.56

June 2019: $5.20

July 2019: $5.20

Closing price as of March 23.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

London facility is located at 131 S. Walnut St., London.

Call 740-852-0965 for nightly quotes.

For more information and to check daily markets go to www.heritagecooperativegrain.com and go to cash bids click on the Mechanicsburg location.

Lakeview Grains

Lilly Chapel

Corn

March 2018: $3.75

April 2018: $3.75

May 2018: $3.75

June 2018: $3.73

July 2018: $3.73

August 2018: $3.82

September 2018: $3.82

October 2018: $3.74

November 2018: $3.74

December 2018: $3.84

January 2019: $3.86

February 2019: $3.86

March 2019: $3.86

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.83

April 2018: $9.88

May 2018: $9.93

June 2018: $9.99

July 2018: $10.04

September 2018: $9.86

October 2018: $9.81

November 2018: $9.81

December: $9.95

January 2019: $10.00

February 2019: $9.88

March 2019: $9.88

Lilly Chapel facility is located at 3345 West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, West Jefferson.

For further information call 1-614-879-8322.

To check daily markets go to www.lakeviewgrainsllc.com.

Cargill Bids

Bloomingburg Bids

Wheat

March 2018: $4.0325

July 2018: $4.5650

Corn

March 2018: $3.8525

April 2018: $3.8525

October 2018: $3.8425

Soybeans

March 2018: $9.8125

April 2018: $9.9025

October 2018: $9.8650

The Bloomingburg facility is located at 4201 State Route 238 NE, Box A, Bloomingburg.

For further information call 1-800-358-7877.

Sidney

Soybeans

March 2018: $10.0125

April 2018: $10.0825

October 2018: $9.9650

Sidney facility is located at 2400 Industrial Drive, Sidney.

For further information call 1-800-762-1246.

Dayton

Corn

March 2018: $3.7725

April 2018: $3.8425

October 2018: $3.8425

Dayton facility is located at 3201 Needmore Road, Dayton.

To check local bids go to www.cargillag.com.

For further information call 1-800-448-1285.