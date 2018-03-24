Commodities

Heritage Cooperative
London
Corn
March 2018: $3.59
April 2018: $3.61
May 2018: $3.63
June 2018: $3.70
July 2018: $3.72
August 2018: $3.79
October 2018: $3.74
November 2018: $3.74
December 2018: $3.81
January 2019: $3.86
October 2019: $3.74
Soybeans
March 2018: $9.80
April 2018: $9.82
May 2018: $9.85
June 2018: $9.91
July 2018: $9.96
August 2018: $9.98
September 2018: $9.76
October 2018: $9.76
November 2018: $9.76
December 2018: $9.85
January 2019: $9.90
October 2019: $9.46
Wheat
March 2018: $4.30
July 2018: $4.56
June 2019: $5.20
July 2019: $5.20
Closing price as of March 23.
All bids are subject to change without notice.
London facility is located at 131 S. Walnut St., London.
Call 740-852-0965 for nightly quotes.
For more information and to check daily markets go to www.heritagecooperativegrain.com and go to cash bids click on the Mechanicsburg location.
Lakeview Grains
Lilly Chapel
Corn
March 2018: $3.75
April 2018: $3.75
May 2018: $3.75
June 2018: $3.73
July 2018: $3.73
August 2018: $3.82
September 2018: $3.82
October 2018: $3.74
November 2018: $3.74
December 2018: $3.84
January 2019: $3.86
February 2019: $3.86
March 2019: $3.86
Soybeans
March 2018: $9.83
April 2018: $9.88
May 2018: $9.93
June 2018: $9.99
July 2018: $10.04
September 2018: $9.86
October 2018: $9.81
November 2018: $9.81
December: $9.95
January 2019: $10.00
February 2019: $9.88
March 2019: $9.88
Lilly Chapel facility is located at 3345 West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, West Jefferson.
For further information call 1-614-879-8322.
To check daily markets go to www.lakeviewgrainsllc.com.
Cargill Bids
Bloomingburg Bids
Wheat
March 2018: $4.0325
July 2018: $4.5650
Corn
March 2018: $3.8525
April 2018: $3.8525
October 2018: $3.8425
Soybeans
March 2018: $9.8125
April 2018: $9.9025
October 2018: $9.8650
The Bloomingburg facility is located at 4201 State Route 238 NE, Box A, Bloomingburg.
For further information call 1-800-358-7877.
Sidney
Soybeans
March 2018: $10.0125
April 2018: $10.0825
October 2018: $9.9650
Sidney facility is located at 2400 Industrial Drive, Sidney.
For further information call 1-800-762-1246.
Dayton
Corn
March 2018: $3.7725
April 2018: $3.8425
October 2018: $3.8425
Dayton facility is located at 3201 Needmore Road, Dayton.
To check local bids go to www.cargillag.com.
For further information call 1-800-448-1285.
