Commodities

Heritage Cooperative

London

Corn

March 2018: $3.65

April 2018: $3.69

May 2018: $3.71

June 2018: $3.77

July 2018: $3.79

August 2018: $3.84

October 2018: $3.79

November 2018: $3.79

December 2018: $3.85

January 2019: $3.90

October 2019: $3.76

Soybeans

March 2018: $10.01

April 2018: $10.03

May 2018: $10.06

June 2018: $10.12

July 2018: $10.17

August 2018: $10.18

September 2018: $9.91

October 2018: $9.91

November 2018: $9.91

December 2018: $9.98

January 2019: $10.03

October 2019: $9.54

Wheat

March 2018: $4.38

July 2018: $4.65

June 2019: $5.26

July 2019: $5.26

Closing price as of March 16.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

London facility is located at 131 S. Walnut St., London.

Call 740-852-0965 for nightly quotes.

For more information and to check daily markets go to www.heritagecooperativegrain.com and go to cash bids click on the Mechanicsburg location.

Lakeview Grains

Lilly Chapel

Corn

March 2018: $3.69

April 2018: $3.72

May 2018: $3.75

June 2018: $3.77

July 2018: $3.76

August 2018: $3.86

September 2018: $3.86

October 2018: $3.78

November 2018: $3.78

December 2018: $3.88

January 2019: $3.90

February 2019: $3.90

March 2019: $3.90

Soybeans

March 2018: $10.04

April 2018: $10.09

May 2018: $10.14

June 2018: $10.20

July 2018: $10.25

September 2018: $10.02

October 2018: $9.96

November 2018: $9.96

December: $9.95

January 2019: $10.00

February 2019: $10.00

March 2019: $10.00

Closing price as of March 16.

Lilly Chapel facility is located at 3345 West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, West Jefferson.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

For further information call 1-614-879-8322.

To check daily markets go to www.lakeviewgrainsllc.com.

Cargill Bids

Bloomingburg Bids

Wheat

March 2018: $4.1075

July 2018: $4.6500

Corn

March 2018: $3.7975

April 2018: $3.8475

October 2018: $3.8875

Soybeans

March 2018: $10.0250

April 2018: $10.1150

October 2018: $10.0100

Closing price as of March 16.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

The Bloomingburg facility is located at 4201 State Route 238 NE, Box A, Bloomingburg.

For further information call 1-800-358-7877.

Sidney

Soybeans

March 2018: $10.2250

April 2018: $10.2950

October 2018: $10.1100

Closing price as of March 16.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

Sidney facility is located at 2400 Industrial Drive, Sidney.

For further information call 1-800-762-1246.

Dayton

Corn

March 2018: $3.7775

April 2018: $3.8575

October 2018: $3.8875

Closing price as of March 16.

All bids are subject to change without notice.

Dayton facility is located at 3201 Needmore Road, Dayton.

To check local bids go to www.cargillag.com.

For further information call 1-800-448-1285.