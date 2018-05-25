Breakfast on the Farm returning to Beck’s

The seventh Annual Breakfast on the Farm will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 9, according to the Franklin and Madison County Farm Bureaus.

This family-friendly event will be hosted by Beck’s, located at 720 U.S. Route 40 in London.

Come and enjoy made-to-order omelets and learn more about agriculture in our community. Attendees can enjoy field tours, interact with farm animals, watch drone demonstrations and “milk” Bessie the Cow. Various agricultural organizations will have interactive displays.

This is a free event that is open to the public.

Attendees must register by Saturday, June 2. To reserve your free tickets, visit breakfastonthefarm.eventbrite.com or call the Farm Bureau office at 800-451-8908.

This event is rain or shine, so please dress for the weather outside.

A family enjoying the 2017 Breakfast on the Farm. Contributed photo