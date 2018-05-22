Madison County volunteers awarded

LifeCare Alliance, the Midwest’s leading provider of Meals-on-Wheels, congratulates the 2017 Madison County Spirit Award Volunteers who assist the county’s home-bound residents in remaining independent in their own homes.

Each year, LifeCare Alliance conducts a ceremony to recognize outstanding volunteers for their service and dedication to the home-bound older adults, medically challenged, and disabled neighbors in our communities.

This year’s Spirit Awards ceremony was held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the Madison County Senior Center in London.

London Mayor, Patrick Closser presented the 2017 Madison County Spirit Award to Levi and Cora Miller. The Madison County Spirit Award is presented for longstanding volunteer service. The Millers have volunteered countless hours to Meals-on-Wheels. Dependable and committed are are just two of the words that describe this couple. They not only believe in what they are doing, but have recruited others to be part of the volunteer team. They can always be counted on as substitutes in a pinch.

LifeCare Alliance Director of Advancement, Rebecca Hurd, presented the 2017 Madison County Helpful Spirit Award to Marjorie Hopkins. The Helpful Spirit Award was established to honor volunteers who willingly help out when called upon to do those additional tasks for the clients along with the regularly scheduled Meals-on-Wheels routes.

John Gregory, LifeCare Alliance Senior Vice President, presented the 2017 Madison County Meals-on-Wheels Corporate Spirit Award to Krazy Glue. This award is presented to a corporation for its long-term commitment to meal route adoption.

LifeCare Alliance Director of Engagement, Cheryl Grossman, presented the 2017 Madison County Meals-on-Wheels Community Service Spirit Award to Madison Health. Each year, LifeCare Alliance presents The Madison County Community Service Spirit Award to a club, organization, or church, also for its long-term commitment to meal route adoption.

Madison County Commissioner, David Dhume, presented Sam Cheang the 2017 Donald Dhume Spirit Award. The Donald Dhume Spirit Award is presented to the driver accumulating the most hours delivering meals. The name of this award was changed in 2009 to honor Donald Dhume, who won it six years in a row.

Formed in 1898, LifeCare Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that provides a comprehensive array of health and nutrition services to the older adults and medically challenged home-bound residents of central Ohio. It is Ohio’s first agency to provide visiting nurses, and the nation’s second agency to deliver Meals-on-Wheels. The agency’s mission is to lead the community in identifying and delivering health and nutrition services to meet the communities changing needs.

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities for LifeCare Alliance, please call Leah Baird at 740-852-7325, or visit www.lifecarealliance.org to learn more.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_LifeCareAlliancelogocol.jpg