Madison Health wins award for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Madison Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly Workplace Dynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

Madison Health encourages an employee-led approach when identifying ways to strengthen the organization. Employees are continuously researching and identifying ways to make Madison Health the healthcare provider of choice for the community and teams seamlessly work together to improve areas such as patient satisfaction.

“Our employees work each day to transform the culture toward providing a consistent positive experience for fellow staff members, physicians and patients,” said Dana Engle, CEO at Madison Health. “We hold each other accountable for our goals as they are designed to make sure our organization continues on a journey of growth for our community.”

Positive experiences at Madison Health are also echoed in the community and employees are noticeably taking great pride in their workplace.

“This award is a direct reflection of the commitment to excellence and sense of community within our organization,” said Katie Haughn, HRIS/Payroll Specialist at Madison Health. “For employees, it is a confirmation of what we already know — that Madison Health is a great place to work. For our patients and their families, it highlights what is unique about Madison Health — our unwavering dedication to each other and the community we serve.”

To learn more about employment opportunities at Madison Health, call 740-845-7300 or visit madison-health.com.

