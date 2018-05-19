Pack arraigned for aggravated robbery

A former London man was arraigned in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning for a robbery perpetrated at the Sunoco One Stop in London late last month.

Roger Chauncey Pack, 22, was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of tampering with evidence. The aggravated robbery charge carries with it a firearm specification.

Both counts stem from a stick-up Pack committed some time around 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the gas station convenience store. The incident was caught on the store’s surveillance video.

The night clerk was working behind the counter near the lottery display, according to the police report. A man wearing a blue scarf covering his mouth entered the store holding a black drawstring bag.

The man is reported to have commanded the clerk to put the money in a bag. They complied and emptied the cash register. “Is that all, what about that cash register?” he asked turning slightly to the other register while brandishing a small, silver handgun. The clerk opened that register and because their hands were shaking so badly, the man grabbed some bills himself before exiting the store. He did not make off with any coinage, the report stated.

A local resident contacted London Police Department on April 30 after viewing images of the robbery suspect uploaded to the department’s Facebook page. The resident was able to identify his coat which had gone missing, the report said. The blue latex gloves also worn by the perpetrator were the same kind used by the resident’s home health care provider.

After contacting and interviewing the resident, an investigation was conducted that eventually led Detective Greg Perkins to Pack.

He was detained and brought in for questioning, ultimately confessing to the crime in specific detail, the report said.

Pack is currently held in Tri-County Regional Jail with a cash surety bond set at $200,000.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

